Human smuggler flees amid FIA raid

OUR STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency carried out a raid in Faisalabad to arrest an alleged human smuggler on Sunday.

The raid was conducted on the complaint of Muhammad Khalid and others at the office of Rashid Nisar, located at Defence Forte Sumundari Road Faisalabad. The raiding team recovered 25 Pakistani Passports, Rs0.5 million in cash, medical certificates, ID cards, and one cell phone from the office, while the accused managed to escape before the FIA officials stormed in.

According to the agency’s spokesman, the accused had received more than Rs2.5 million from different people on the pretext to sending them to Musqat on employment visa but nobody was sent abroad.

The FIA officials registered an FIR under section 17, 18 E.O 1979 and 6 PA 1974 against Rashid Nisar. Further investigation was underway.

In another raid, the FIA arrested Ghulam Mustafa, resident of Sargodha, who was nominated in a case FIR No. 335/2015, under section 17/22 EO. The accused had extorted Rs342,000 and Rs250,000 respectively from the complainants, Muhammd Adil & Razzaq, for employment in Dubai.

Expats’ efforts lauded

OUR STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that overseas Pakistanis are the ambassadors of the country.

Talking to the Federal Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Zubair Gull and President PML-N UK Chapter, the minister said that Punjab government has set up a fully empowered provincial commission for the prompt redressal of overseas Pakistanis' grievances.

On this occasion, the minister appreciated the role being played by Overseas Pakistanis in economic development of the country and said that solution to their problems was the primary concern of the Punjab government, besides ensuring them best facilities for investment in their motherland.

He further said that Britain was an important trading partner of Pakistan and Punjab Government has always attached high importance to its ties with UK regarding cooperation in education, health and other social sectors.

Film festival - at FC College

OUR STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE - The Forman Christian College, Lahore (A Chartered University) will organise a two-day film festival from 6th to 7th April at the college premises. The event will be held under the aegis of Forman Journalism Society (FJS).

According to Mohammed Ahmed Saad, Director Media of Forman Journalism Society, students of media studies departments of different universities and colleges will be invited to showcase their creative work comprising of short films, documentaries, TV commercials and music videos. The FJS society has formed a 10-member organizing committee under the chair of Syed Muhammad Saqib to make necessary arrangements for the holding of the events. Famous personalities from media, film and advertising industry would be invited to share their experiences with the students, concluded Saad.