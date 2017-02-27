LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has greeted the newly elected President of the Lahore High Court Bar Association, Ch Zulfiqar Ali, on winning the election with a big majority.

He has expressed the hope that the newly elected LHBA president would evolve best relations between the Bench and the Bar and also make his best efforts to resolve the problems of the lawyers community.–ONLINE

He also greeted the newly elected LHCBA Secretary Aamir Saeed Ra’n, Vice President Rashid Lodi and Finance Secretary Zaheer Butt on their electoral victory.

JI Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch and JI deputy chiefs have also greeted the new office bearers of the Lahore High Court Bar.

Counter-terrorism helpline launched in Punjab

LAHORE, FEB 26, (DNA) - The Rangers on Sunday launched a counter-terror helpline in Punjab, urging people to report any suspicious activity on helpline.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), military’s public affairs wing, statement, “People can directly contact Rangers at 04233220030, in case they see some suspicious activity or individuals in their surrounding.”

It also urges people to contact Rangers on WhatsApp at 0340-88880100. “For online complaints and information the forces can be reached on help@punjabrangers.com,” said the ISPR.

The helpline numbers have been provided to increase people’s participation in the ongoing war against terrorists.

Last year, Rangers had launched similar helpline in Sindh asking citizens to inform about any unlawful activity, especially extortion, on their WhatsApp number 0316-2369996.=DNA