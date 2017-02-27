LAHORE - The Ministry of Railways will conduct cost study of reconstruction of 45-km Narowal-Chak Amru railway track.

Prime Minister’s Office has issued directions to the railways ministry in this regard through a notification No 336/M/SPM/2017.

Reconstruction of railway line from Narowal-Shakargarh to Chak Amru was a long-standing demand of the area people, Ghayasuddin, the MPA from Shakargarh, told APP here on Sunday.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) government was working for development of the areas which had been neglected in the past.

“The previous governments ignored the railways but the PML-N government is working to rehabilitate and reconstruct the railway lines, as it is the most safe and comfortable mode of journey,” he said. He said the area people were grateful to the prime minister for considering their demand.

Chairman Daily Passengers Association Pakistan Railways Hafiz Abdul Qayyum has said that rail track at Khanpur main-line has been replaced with recently imported track.

He suggested that the removed track could be used at Narowal-Chak Amru section. This would be a cost-effective formula and railways should consider it, he added.