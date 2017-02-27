LAHORE - Lahore capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains yesterday directed his force to remain on their toe due to growing security threats.

According to a police spokesman, the city police chief stated that the protection of lives and property of the people is the prime responsibility of the police. Additional police are deployed at the entry and exit points of the provincial metropolis to check passengers, vehicles, and luggage. The police are also conducting search operations on a daily basis in Lahore.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the city police chief appealed to the people to cooperate with police in hunting down the suspected elements. The officer said that the law enforcement agencies with the help of citizens could thwart the nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

The city police department has also requested the general public to be vigilant and immediately contact the police in case they notice any suspicious activity in the streets or their neighbourhood. The house owners were warned that the police would file criminal cases against them if they failed to get their tenants registered with the area police as per the temporary residence act.

Police yesterday launched a massive security sweep around the worship places of minorities. Hundreds of police took part in the operation to verify the particulars of strangers and suspected persons. Cops were using biometric machines to check the record of individuals.

55 kite-flyers held in police crackdown

Police on Sunday launched a major operation against kite-flying and arrested more than 55 people for violating the ban on the deadly sport.

According to a police spokesman, the police also seized 200 kites and bundles of string and rolls from their possession. The police also filed at least 54 cases against the violators. Most of the arrests were made in Iqbal Town, City, Sadar, and Model Town police divisions.

On the other hand, many people defied the crackdown and continued kite flying in various parts of the provincial metropolis.

During the spring, kite-flyers play hide and seek with the law enforcers in Lahore and other big cities. Arrests are made and people are booked and sent to jail. Young men defy police crackdowns as the government has failed to fully control the production and sale of kites and other material.

Lahore DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf yesterday warned that the police were taking strict action against the violators irrespective of their social status. The officer also appealed to the parents to ask their children to stay away from the deadly sport.

The DIG also made it clear that nobody would be allowed to play with the lives of innocent citizens and those found involved in kite-flying would be sent to jails.

Meanwhile, Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) has arrested 65 alleged criminals including 21 proclaimed offenders and recovered 923 litres liquor, 1,755-gram charas, four rifles, five pistols and bullets from their possession.

The accused and the recovered items were handed over to the police for a legal action against them.

The PHP team also recovered five children—Muhammad Riaz, Fatima, Muhammad Azam, Abdul Qayyum and Muhammad Akram—and reunited them with their families.