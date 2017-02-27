LAHORE - Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Najam Ahmed Shah chaired a meeting to review the progress in the operational reforms and development schemes of Mayo and its allied hospitals on Sunday.

It was informed in meeting that as a result of operational reforms introduced in Mayo Hospital and its allied hospitals i.e. Government Nawaz Sharif Hospital Yakki Gate, Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, Government Said Mitha Hospital, Lady Wallingdon Hospital and Lady Atchison Hospital have brought tremendous improvement in the performance of the said hospitals. The Outpatient Department of Mayo Hospital is serving the patients from 8am to 8pm in two shifts. Moreover, triage area has been allocated in emergency department for categorization of the minor and common disease patients and serious patients where Emergency Medical Officer, House Officer and two Post Graduate doctors have been posted to provide immediate medical relief to the serious patients.

Besides, Pro-Vice Chancellor KEMU Prof Qazi Saeed, Chief Executive Mayo Hospital Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Medical Superintendents of Mayo Hospital and its allied Hospitals along with other senior officers attended the meeting.

Prof Asad Aslam Khan informed the meeting that Outpatient Department of Mayo Hospital is working in two shifts from 8am to 8pm while administrative and operational reforms in the emergency department of the hospital brought good results and serious patients are getting immediate response from the doctors. He informed that interviews/tests for the recruitments of vacant posts of the doctors and technicians are underway to fill the deficiency of human resource in these hospitals. He said that the process would be accomplished within 15 to 20 days.

Secretary Health directed that in first phase posts of doctors and technical staff should be filled on priority basis. It was informed that one Deputy Medical Superintendent has been deputed in all the shifts to look after the matters of referred patients from the allied hospitals to Mayo Hospital. Secretary Health directed that if required, specialist doctors for the allied hospitals may be hired at market salary. He directed that specialist should be sent on rotation from Mayo Hospital to its allied hospitals and a duty roaster also be maintained.

He made it clear that all the ambulances would be registered and operated through Rescue 1122, therefore, no ambulance should be parked in the hospital except service provider vehicles for internal duty of shifting of patients from within the hospital.