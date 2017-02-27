City Notes

The assassination of the Archduke Ferdinand (which set off World War I) was described as ‘the shot that was heard round the world.’ The blast in Y-Block Market, Defence, was not a shot, but it was certainly heard all over Lahore. It caused the education system to grind to a halt, with schools shutting down over the weekend, or at least for Friday, and hostels being shut down for longer.

Blasts seemed to have become the latest in-thing, what with the Defence blast coming a week after the Charing Cross blast, where a DIG and an SSP were among those killed. There was a report of a blast in Gulberg, which was actually reported by some TV channels, but it turned out to be a false alarm. Even the Defence blast turns out to be a cylinder explosion rather than terrorist action. Unfortunately, the person announcing this, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, has links with militant organisations, who are said to help him win elections, and thus can be suspected of trying to cover up their connection.

I mean, who needs a boring old cylinder blast when you can blame militants? For one thing, there would be no comparison with the Archduke Ferdinand. The death of a DIG is every bit as shocking as that of the heir to the Austro—Hungarian throne, as happened in 1914. And that assassination should remind us that terrorism need not have the results it intends. He was assassinated by Serbian nationalists, in Sarajevo, who wanted the merger of that land (Bosnia-Herzegovina) in Serbia. The war did achieve that merger into Yugoslavia, but today it has flown apart, and that too after terrible slaughter in Bosnia.

Another frightening aspect of this second blast has been the ‘racial profiling’ of Pashtuns. The Charing Cross blast was blamed on Afghanistan, but Pashtuns seem to be carrying the can in the eyes of the Lahore police. Somehow, blaming it on Afghanistan meant blaming it on India. You know, that has more merit than it seems on the surface. Look, the Indian motive is supposed to get the PSL final moved to Dubai. There, the Mumbai Match-fixers, formerly the Bombay Bookies, have an easier time of it than in Lahore.

Coming back to the racial profiling, I’m sure our cops are proudly showing the Americans how it’s done. And I presume American law enforcers need the skill more than ever now that Trump is President. I wonder how PIA decided which passengers it would make stand on the recent Karachi-Madina flight in which five passengers boarded over and above the flight manifest. I wonder if Pashtuns were forced to stand. I don’t quite see what the fuss was about. I presume they were allowed to travel standing upright, not doubled over until the next stop. Just imagine travelling on the Islamabad-Manchester flight like a corkscrew.

I hope that this ‘experiment’ doesn’t lead to PIA trying this on all its routes. I don’t like the idea of boarding passengers being greeted by air hostesses yelling ‘Lahoray Lahoray’ in their faces. Will cabin crew be redesignated ‘cleanders’ or ‘connectors’. Will passengers to unscheduled stops on the way be given a parachute and shoved out? Unfortunately, the possibilities are endless. If any are explored, it will be because of some bright spark in Marketing. Probably with a French beard.

But that lies in the future. In the present are the pair who died in the Cessna crash in Faisalabad, where they were training to be pilots. First, nobody blamed this on the militants, even though it was in Rana Sanaullah’s city. Second, their training raises the possibility that PIA regards Faisalabad not merely as a destination, but also a source of pilots. Presumably, passengers from there won’t be forced to stand on flights.

And then getting shot for your pains because you’re the wrong colour. Like the two Indian engineers who were shot in Kansas on Wednesday by a white man who yelled, “Get out of my country.” How does a Pakistani explain he doesn’t want to travel back standing up? Indians have a bad time in the USA because of Pakistanis. Remember, the first ‘revenge’ for 9/11 was the shooting of a Sikh in Arizona. Americans suck at human geography. In fact, all branches of it. But that’s no help to a dead Indian, is it now?

It won’t be much help to Farooq Zameer either. He was too quiet to be a star, but what a fine actor he was! And part of his secret was surely role selection. He was never cast in roles which didn’t suit him. A lot of actors try to extend their range, and get into trouble by taking on roles that don’t suit them. Or rather, which they simply can’t do. Farooq Zameer never got into that particular piece of bother.

I see that there hasn’t been much grief for the definite loss of our Spring celebrations. Well, no need to celebrate festivals which involve the killing of little kids. And no need to spite the militants by celebrating. Judging by the rate at which they’re blowing themselves up, they don’t need the excuse of Basant or Valentine’s Day or whatever being Un-Islamic. Let’s just hope we survive.