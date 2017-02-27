Today

Come to Witness

New works by Damon Kowarsky featuring collaborative prints by Damon Kowarsky and Mathew Greentree at Taseer Art Gallery at 5 pm at 8, Arif Jan, Road.

Lahore Music Meet

The Lahore Music Meet (LMM) is a 2-day event dedicated to celebrate and promote music in Pakistan from March 11, 2017 to March 12, 2017 at Akhamra, The Mall.

IN COMING DAYS

Nawaan Aya Aein Sohnya!

Call for Audition for upcoming production on March 03, 2017 at 05:00 pm at OLO Junction, 43-A Block D, New Muslim Town.

Main Nahi Manta!

An evening in remembrance of great revolutionary poet of Pakistan Habib Jalib on March 12, 2017 at 5 pm at Punjab Institute of Language, Arts and Culture.