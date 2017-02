LAHORE - A PPP ticket holder from Lahore, Zekria Butt has joined the PML-N after remaining in the isolation for over three years.

He announced his joining the PML-N in a meeting with Hamza Shehbaz Sharif. PML-N MNA from Lahore, Pervaiz Malik was also present on the occasion.

Zekria Butt served as general secretary and information secretary for PPP’s Lahore chapter from 2002 to 2013.