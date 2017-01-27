LAHORE - An eight-year-old girl died in a road accident in Baghbanpura area yesterday, rescue workers said. The victim was identified as Nadia.

The schoolgirl was trying to cross a road when a rashly driven vehicle ran over her, killing her on the spot. The driver along with the driven fled instantly. The police are investigating the accident.

DRUG ADDICT FOUND DEAD

A 55-year-old man was recovered dead from Tibbi City police precincts early yesterday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Shoaib Ahmed, a resident of Khokhar Chowk, Shafiqabad. Police investigators said the deceased was a drug addict. Some passersby spotted the body alongside a footpath and alerted the police by phone. The police were investigating the death.