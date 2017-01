DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Body of a missing girl was recovered from agricultural fields here on Friday. The police arrested a suspected murderer.

According to police five-year-old Mahnoor went missing near her residence on Thursday and her body was found from agricultural fields in Zafarabad area of Dera Ismail Khan.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police have arrested a man over suspicion of murder who was being interrogated after registering a case into the incident.