LAHORE - Widespread rains yesterday disturbed life by causing urban flooding, massive traffic jams and frequent outages.

The rains, snowfall over the hills and strong winds increased the intensity of prevailing cold wave by decreasing temperature during the day and at nighttime.

In Lahore, rains started last night and continued intermittently throughout the day, causing inundation of rainwater not only in low lying areas but also several posh localities.

First significant wet spell of current winter smashed to the grounds tall claims of Wasa regarding its preparedness to cope with such situation. Roads and streets in several localities were presenting pictures of lakes and ponds. Several vehicles were seen broken down on roads inundated with rainwater.

Inundated rainwater on portions of roads, roadsides and slippery conditions added to the woes of motorists and pedestrians. Massive traffic jams were witnessed throughout the city including signal free corridors-Ferozepur Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg and Jail Road. The situation was worst along under construction Orange Line Metro Train and underpasses along Canal Bank Road. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of the city.

People preferred staying indoors to avoid exposure to harsh weather conditions. Biting cold and wet conditions also caused considerable decrease in attendance of public sector and private educational institutions. Excessive usage of heaters at offices and homes led to low gas pressure.

Malamjabba and Parachinar remained coldest places in the country where mercury dropped 07 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Skardu was recorded -05C, Drosh -03C, Gupis and Kalam -02C.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 16C and 11C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 100 per cent.

According to experts, a strong westerly wave is prevailing over the upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 12 to 18 hours.

The local meteorological department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next couple of days. However, rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at a few places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Malakand division.

Kotli received 77mm rain, Rawalakot 48mm, Murree 42mm, Rawalpindi 41mm, Muzaffarabad 37mm, Balakot and Sialkot 35mm each, Jhelum and Kakul 34mm each, Mangla 32mm, Islamabad 30mm, Lahore 28mm, Mandi Bahauddin, Lower Dir and Garhi Dupatta 27mm each, Cherat 26mm, Dir 24mm, Gujrat 23mm, Peshawar and Parachinar 21mm each, Bahawalnagar 20mm, Chitral 17mm, Saidu Sharif and Drosh 15mm each, Gujranwala 14mm, Mirkhani 13mm, Chilas 09mm, Bahawalpur and Multan 08mm each, Pattan and Kohat 07mm each, Khanpur, Okara, Gilgit and Bagrote 06mm each, Bunji, Kamra and Kasur 05mm each, Karachi, Chakwal, Rahim Yar Khan and Astore 04mm each, Joharabad, Chhor and Mithi 03mm each, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal, Shorkotand Rohri 02mm each.