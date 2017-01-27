LAHORE - Unicef and Punjab Planning and Development Department arranged a workshop on stunting at a local hotel yesterday to sensitise media to one of the most pressing issues affecting at least one out of three children in Punjab alone, and represents a serious obstacle for the development of the country as a whole.

Stunting is the physical manifestation of underlying, persistent and severe nutritional deficiencies, and severely hinders the growth and development of a child. It is associated with suboptimal brain development, which may have long-lasting harmful consequences for cognitive ability, school performance and future productivity.

Dr Shehla Zaidi, Associate Professor and Program Director at the Department of Community Health Sciences, Agha Khan University Karachi, explained that stunting may begin whilst a child is still in the womb; thus, the nutritional status of the mother is critical for the future health of the child.

The Punjab MICS 2014 survey shows that every third child in Punjab suffers from chronic malnutrition (stunting). While stunting has shown a downward province-wide trend since 2007, this masks serious problems in some districts. In Dera Ghazi Khan, the worst effected district, however, the rate stunting is as high as 50.9 per cent.

“The good news is that we know exactly what causes stunting and how to treat it,” said Angela Kearney, Unicef Representative in Pakistan.

“Stunting can be prevented through very simple actions that are done during pregnancy and the first two years of life such as exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months, as well as the provision of wheat, oil or salt fortified with vitamins and minerals and use of vitamin supplements for pregnant women and children. Another important measure that can easily be taken is handwashing with soap to prevent diarrhoea and other water borne diseases.”

“The media needs to be provided with good stories related to stunting and malnutrition, and a good level of coordination needs to be maintained for this,” said Waseem Badami, analyst and TV show host.

Maria Memon, another TV show host said, “This is something I would personally take forward and I look forward that you all point us ahead, that’s when we can really make people understand the issue.”

Noor-ul-Hassan stressed the importance of ensuring mother’s health. “These things need to be included not only in our syllabus, but also in films and dramas to educate the masses.”

Dr Shabana Haider, Member of Health, Planning and Development Department, thanked all participants and announced that a full-fledged “stop stunting” campaign will be rolled out shortly to improve the nutrition indicators in the province. She also reiterated that the media will be a critical partner in the campaign.