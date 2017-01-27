LAHORE - Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana said yesterday that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring economic revolution to South Asia.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with International Customs Day here at Alhamra Hall.

The Governor said the World Customs Organization (WCO) had dedicated 2017 for enhanced enforcement under the slogan "Data Analysis for effective Border Management".

He said information technology was the best source for data analysis, adding that it was good that the Customs department had made good use of information technology and over the years, it had made great strides in the field of automation by developing one of the best custom clearance systems in the region.

Rajwana said it was matter of great satisfaction that automation had been made to develop linkages with other departments and it would ensure more transparency and facilitation to the business community. The governor congratulated the Customs department on the inauguration of anti-smuggling software which had been developed in collaboration with Punjab Information technology Board to monitor the anti smuggling activities.

He said that Overseas Pakistani Commission had also been set up which, he added, was working to fix the problems of overseas Pakistanis. He said the government was well aware of problems of Overseas Pakistanis and all possible steps were being taken to resolve their issues.

Later, the Governor also visited the exhibition of posters on "Role of Customs department in development of Pakistan".