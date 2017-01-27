LAHORE - A 22-year-old man was arrested for raping a 13-year-old girl in Nawan Kot police precincts yesterday.

Police sources said the suspect forced his entry into a house in the low-income neighbourhood when the victim was present there alone.

Investigators identified the suspect as Omar, said to be a resident of Iqbal Town. According to police, the young victim is the 4th class student at a local school. The police registered the rape case (FIR No 107/17) under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code against the alleged rapist on the complaint of a brother of the victim. Police sources revealed that the arrested was made as the girl identified the suspect.

The complainant told the police that he saw the suspect was fleeing the house as he came back home in the afternoon. The girl later told her brother that she was overpowered and raped by the man. The suspect also threatened the schoolgirl that he would kill her if she tried to tell anything to the family or the police.

According to police report, the girl was brutally assaulted by the man. She was rushed to a hospital as her condition got deteriorated. The condition of the victim was said to be serious till late yesterday night. The suspect was being interrogated in connection with the assault at a police facility.