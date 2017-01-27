LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was chief guest of signing ceremony for setting up Solar Power Project of 100 megawatt at Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park Bahawalpur, a covenant between Punjab Government and renowned Turkish Energy Company Zorlu Enerji Holding, here at Model Town on Thursday.

Energy Secretary Asad-ur-Rehman Gillani on behalf of Punjab government and CEO Omer Yungul on behalf of Turkish company signed the agreement and CM also awarded CEO with the certificate of land record documents.

Under the agreement, Turkish company will set up a 100 megawatt solar project at Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park in the stipulated time of 6 months. With a tariff rate of 6 cent per unit, this project will provide low-priced electricity to people.

Provincial Ministers Dr Ayehsa Ghaus Pasha, Chaudhry Sher Ali, Turkish Consul General Serdar Deniz, other members of Turkish delegation were present at the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that agreement between Punjab government and Turkish company is a welcome step and this mutual cooperation has made setup of this 100 megawatt Solar Power Plant conceivable. Zorlu Enerji Holding is a renowned Energy Company and we will absorb the best from its experiences and skill, he vowed.

The chief minister said that in the latest visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he has offered unconditional cooperation to boost up energy sector as Energy crises is the reason of tattered economy of Pakistan and today’s project is first step towards that. Punjab with its own resources has already installed a 100MW Power Plant which is helping to escalate electricity in national grid, he added.

He said that Pakistan and Turkey share brotherhood and friendly relations from ages which at today’s notable day, is being nourished and strengthen with this project of cordial cooperation.

The chief minister said that written consensus for completion of this project is of 06 months however I have directed to make it possible within 04 month without compromising at its quality. With the cooperation of Turkish company we will provide 06 cent per unit which will not only benefit people but also make Nepra who with its rotten policies has brought irreparable loss to Energy projects, to cut down it tariff which is 10.8 cent right now, just like before when we made it to cut down its solar tariff rate from 17 cent per unit to 14 cent per unit which has relived people to some extent, he added.

He said that earning profit should never be the priority of any Government rather it should Public service at the top and under the dynamic leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif we are moving forward at these lines.

The chief minister said that government is taking steps on emergent basis to overcome energy crisis under which agreements had been made for starting various power generating projects with the collaboration of national and international companies. He said that the targets of economic development could not be achieved without overcoming energy crisis and traditional as well as alternative sources were also being utilised for implementing power generation projects and the method of generating energy through solar was also getting popularity all over the world.

He said that opponents are involved in blame game rather than delivering as we all know that KPK has the capacity to generate electricity from cheaper source which is water but this source was never utilized. In addition to it, there are the corrupt politicians of past whose money worth of 60 Million Dollar in Swiss banks unfold the story of corruption and they was national resources were plundered.

Musharraf era was not less vulnerable for ill-fated people who have witnessed new record of corruption in terms of Nandi poor and other power projects. Those who are lecturing us over corruption now should remember the time when Supreme Court was continuously seeking a letter to Swiss authorities from Attorney General regarding 60 million dollars laying there to bring corruption to book but court orders were overlooked intentionally due to which court had to take some strict actions.

The chief minister said time has come that allegations, lies, hypocrisy and wrong statements should be avoided and work done for the welfare of the country. He said we have to work for the progress of the country. He said that elections will be held in 2018 and our opponents should also take part in these elections and accept the decision of the people.

He said that the country is making rapid progress under the leadership of Prime Minister and no one should create hindrance in this journey of development. He said that China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and other friendly countries are assisting Pakistan to steer it out of crisis and they should not be misguided.

All development projects are being completed transparently under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and he will be responsible if corruption of even a single penny is proved in these projects. Shehbaz Sharif requested the politicians leveling allegations not to create hindrance in the journey of development and let change the fate of the people as they are already facing numerous problems.

Shehbaz Sharif said that work is continuing on Dasu Dam and World Bank and Asian Development Bank are investing in the project through which four thousand megawatt electricity will be generated.

Similarly, work of acquiring land with Rs 65 billion for Bhasha Dam has been completed and this project will result in generation of 4500 megawatt electricity. Both these projects will be completed with the cooperation of friendly countries, he added.