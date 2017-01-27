Lahore - Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal yesterday found it quite difficult to deliver an English speech at Alhamra Art Council, minutes before a dance performance.

Turkish Consul General Serdar Deniz, top officials and lawmakers joined in the special show - titled Cultural Performance by Whirling Dervishes. A good number of fans of this religious ecstasy was also among the attendees.

The coarseness of his speech, marked by uncomforting long pauses between words, was probably also felt by the Speaker himself. At the end of the speech, Rana apologised to the audience for the boredom he brought to them.

His public relations team showed reluctance to hand this scribe the copy of speaker’s speech. However, they let him take a snapshot of the draft after he introduced himself to them, stressing that it will help convey the message of the Speaker to the readers.

The Speaker told the gathering that Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was “very excited” about attending the event but missed it owning to some pressing official engagements.

The speech draft read: “Today all of us have gathered here to witness Turkish cultural performance by whirling dervishes. On behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and government of the Punjab, it is my pleasure to welcome you all on this wonderful evening.

“He (the CM) has however asked me to convert his best wishes for the participants as well as gratitude to the Turkish authorities for arranging this wonderful function. Whirling of dervish is a unique kind dance performance that has its roots in a religious experience. The idea is to express emotions and achieve the wisdom and love of God.

“The dance of whirling Dervishes is known the world over for its depth, and richness of symbolism. Every action performed during the course of the dance has a meaning. Every gesture carries a message that makes us think of larger issues of our existence and the challenges that we face in our journey towards self-actualization.

“The people of Lahore, I am confident, will have an amazing time today. Such cultural exchanges serve an important purpose. These events not only introduce people to different cultural forms practiced in other countries but also forge a unity of thought and awaken finer aesthetic attributes to appreciate arts, and culture.

This performance also highlights the shares cultural and civilizational identity of the peoples of Turkey and Pakistan. We are proud of our brotherly relations with the people of Turkey, which have been gathering pace with the passage of time. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif have invested their personal efforts to take this friendship to a new height.”

At the event, the Turkish diplomat’s address followed the speaker’s speech. The envoy said Lahore has always been a cultural hub.

He said Allama Iqbal was inspired by Maulana Rumi, who initiated the tradition of whirling dance. Iqbal considered Rumi his spiritual mentor, he said, adding that Rumi’s poetry gives the message of unconditional love for all human beings and to live with peace and tolerance.

The diplomat also showed his determination to cement ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

Later, the dervish dance performance was staged.