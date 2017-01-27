LAHORE - With the start of the rainy season, the National Highways & Motorway Police urged the masses to adopting extra-ordinary preventive measures to avoid rain-related incidents.

While driving in the drizzling conditions we can avoid many untoward incidents/accidents by adopting road safety measure, said Motorway Police DIG Mirza Faran Baig while chairing a meeting regarding preventive measures in showery weather on Thursday.

Mirza said during the rain drive slowly so that vehicle will be in your control in case of any emergency break. Allow More Distance Between Vehicles. Increase your count distance by 5 seconds instead of the normal 2 seconds behind another vehicle. During the rain drive slowly so that vehicle will be in your control in case of any emergency break. Drivers are requested to please check and maintain their vehicle’s wipers!

The DIG said use caution at all times. The moisture in the air may continuously collect on the windshield, making it more difficult to see. Adjust the defroster and windshield wiper speed as necessary.

Use driving lights, caution at all times on low beam while in driving. The moisture in the air may continuously collect on the windshield, making it more difficult to see. Adjust the defroster and windshield wiper speed as necessary. Ensure your vehicle fit condition before come your vehicle on road.

Motorcycle riders are requested to please wear safety helmets, slow their speeds, maintain their tires air level low to prevent their bikes from sleeping. Motorcycle drivers avoid the road side where rainy water is accumulate in deep level due to which their bike can be switched off or may be caused any accident, he added.