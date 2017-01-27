LAHORE - Mumtaz Sindhi yesterday was awarded sixteen and half-a-years imprisonment along with 15,000 fine for attacking a vigil organised for Punjab’s slain governor Salman Taseer on his 5th death anniversary in Lahore.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Muhammad Azam sentenced the convict a collective punishment under different provisions of law. He was sentenced under Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act, under section 365 of PPC, under section 149 of PPC, under 153-A of PPC and under section 148 of PPC.

The court, earlier, had sentenced five other suspects for attacking the members of the civil society at a candle vigil held at Liberty round about in 2015. Those five suspects include Iftikhar, Adeel, Furqan, Kashif, and Wazir Ali.

On Jan 4, 2015, more than a dozen attacked the people who had organised a candlelight vigil at Liberty round about to mark the 5th death anniversary of Punjab’s slain governor Salman Taseer. They tortured the participants and activists who were holding the vigil. They also tore their banners, broke the pictures and posters they displayed at the venue, and started chanting slogans in favor of Mumtaz Qadri, a former police guard who was executed last year for killing the then governor in Islamabad for supporting a blasphemy convict, Asia Masih.

Civil Society Network President Abdullah Malik who lodged the case against the suspects said that the decision was the victory of law and it would have a positive impact on the society where intolerance had disappeared.

Death sentence converted into life imprisonment

After differences in witnesses’ statement in a murder case, the Lahore High Court yesterday converted death sentence of a man into life-imprisonment.

Appellant Imtiaz Ahmad through his counsel argued that he was implicated in the murder case only on the basis of differences with the complainant party as he was not present there on the place of occurrence.

The counsel said medical reports and witnesses’ statements were also contradictory which proved that the convict was not involved in the murder. The trial court had ignored the facts while awarding death sentence to his client, said the counsel.

He prayed the court to set aside the decision of the trial court and order release of the appellant.

A prosecutor, however, opposed his arguments saying that the pistol which was used in committing the murder was recovered from the appellant's custody.

He said the appellant had also confessed during the investigation that he was involved in the murder.

In 2010, a trial court awarded death sentence to Imtiaz Ahmad for killing Ikram. After hearing both sides, the bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan converted death sentence of Imtiaz into life imprisonment.