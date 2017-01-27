Today

Startup Lahore 2017

Startup Lahore aims to be a global networking event which will bring together over 200+ of investors, entrepreneurs, speakers, tech companies, onto one platform to discuss strategic advantages, challenges and technology based opportunities that will help accelerate digitally channeled alliances within value driven businesses from today at 6 pm ar Arfa Software Technology Park.

Jewells of Calligraphy

Ejaz Art Gallery cordially invites you to s solo show of paintings by Asghar Ali.

TOMORROW

Biskoot Festival

Biskoot festival is being arrange to promote biscuit industry in which various brands are coming come under one roof including organizations, local bodies, general public, home bakers and bakeries providing family festival comprising of fun, entertainment on January 28, 2016 from 10 am top 10 pm at Expo Centre.

Lahore Science Mela 2017

The Lahore Science Mela is the very first occasion in Pakistan where the rich culture of Lahore will embrace the magic of science. Open to all, the fair will bring home the oft-forgotten reality that science is neither mere books nor dry facts, but a living entity that is capable to mesmerize and leave us spellbound. The goal of LSM is not to teach but to have fun, hands-on activities, aimed at all age groups that create a sense of inquiry and passion on January 28 and January 29, 2017 at Ali Institute of Education.

TEDxKinnaird 2017

6th Annual TEDxKinnaird conference is going to be held with the theme of Shoot for the Stars. The Conference will take place on 28th January 2017, Saturday at 12 pm to 8 pm at Hladia Hall, Kinnaird College for Women, Jail Road.

Pleats exhibition

Pleats proudly displaying it's first ever collection of beautiful digital printed shawls, delicate embroidered shirts,tunics and digital shirts on January 28, 2017 from 12 am to 9 pm at Tehxeeb, 164-P, Gulberg-II, Near Mini Market M.M. Alam Road.

Two Days Acting Workshop

Khayaali Theatre presents two days of acting workshop with Muhammad Umer Darr at Punjab Council of the Arts at Punjab Hall, Lawerence Garden on 28th & 29th January from 11 am to 5 pm. For Registration Send a message with your name and email address on this Number 03367474999

IN COMING DAYS

n Books, coffee and conversation!

The British Council Libraries in Pakistan bring you books, coffee and conversation. Our January pick is by one of the most exciting contemporary writers, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Our book of the month ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ is the story of a country in the midst of civil war, of hope, promise and disappointment, told through the gaze of five unforgettable characters at British Council Lahore Library on January 29th, 2017 from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. This event is free and open to the public. Those of you who are interested can email librarylhr@britishcouncil.org.pk to RSVP, with their full names and CNIC numbers.