LAHORE - A 35-year-old woman and her 15-year-old son died when the roof of their house collapsed on them during yesterday’s downpour in Shalimar area, rescue workers said.

Another two members of the same family also wounded critically in the incident. The injured were shifted to Mayo hospital by rescue workers.

The tragic incident took place in the low-income neighbourhood Afshan Park in Daroghawala area at about 19:19pm. The building was in dilapidate condition, rescue workers said.

All the four family members were present in the house when its roof collapsed on them, all of a sudden. Two of them died on the spot. Rescue workers managed to pull out the victims from the debris after hectic efforts. The bodies were later handed over to the family.

The deceased were identified by police as Uzma Noor and her son Atif Noor. The house owner Noor Muhammad and his relative Saleem were shifted to the hospital with multiple injuries. Meanwhile, the Lahore’s deputy commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed took notice of the incident and directed the hospital administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured.