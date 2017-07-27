LAHORE - Four robbers were killed during an armed encounter with the CIA police at a house in Shadman area in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Investigators were yet to ascertain identity of the gunmen who were killed in the police operation during the house robbery attempt. The bullet-riddled bodies were shifted to the city morgue for autopsy.

A police spokesman said the bandits forced their entry into a house (No 669) in Shadman area late Tuesday night. The robbers held up the family members at gunpoint and started collecting any valuable.

Soon as the police received an emergency call for help, heavy contingents reached the spot within minutes and cordoned off the area. By using loudspeakers, the police warned the bandits to surrender but they opened fire. The police also retaliated and successfully entered the building. When the fire was stopped, at least four gunmen were found dead. The police also seized automatic rifles and bullets from the crime scene. However, no family member or policeman was hurt during the crossfire which lasted for “a considerable time”, according to the police.

Lahore’s CIA SP Tariq Elahi Mastoi who led the police operation claimed that the police got evacuated several nearby residences before launching the operation. The police were yet to ascertain the identities of the dead. Further investigations were underway.

However, a police source revealed that the bandits were already in the police custody and the shootout was staged to close their chapter since they were hardened criminals involved in heinous crimes. When contacted, SP Tariq Elahi Mastoi was unavailable for comment.

Extra-judicial killings are quite common in this crime-infested Punjab province where police killed at least 134 criminals during the first six months of this year. Several among those killed in the so-called police encounters were terror suspects.

OUR STAFF REPORTER