PTI blames terror attack on law minister

LAHORE: Senior PTI leader Ejaz Ch Wednesday came down hard on the Punjab government for what he called its failure to protect the citizens from terrorist attacks. Talking to the media at Lahore General Hospital where he had gone to inquire after the blast victims, the PTI leader alleged Law Minister Rana Sanaullah was involved in the terrorist attacks taking place in Lahore. He further alleged that law minister was a sympathiser as well as facilitator of the terrorists roaming freely in Punjab. He said: “The PML-N leaders has not condemned the TTP that has claimed responsibility for the incident.” “The government is not serious to implement the National Action Plan in Punjab because it has soft corner for extremists,” the PTI leader added. Ejaz Ch demanded that Rangers be given free hand to conduct intelligence-based operations in Punjab. He added that Lahore blast had also exposed the much-hyped safe city project of the Punjab government as the security cameras installed there were dysfunctional at the time. To a question, he said that LDA’s anti-encroachment drive at the blast site was actually a ploy to secure precious land of the old fruit market for the royal family. He termed it a state terrorism against the poor who have been left homeless as a result of the operation. The PTI leader pointed out that LDA was demolishing the buildings despite stay order issued by the competent court. –Staff Reporter

Injured compensated

LAHORE: Minister for Specialised Healthcare Kh Salman Rafiq and Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir distributed compensation cheques among the injured of Kot Lakhpat blast at Lahore General Hospital and Jinnah Hospital on Wednesday. Kh Salman Rafiq distributed cheques among 34 injured. Seven serious patients got Rs1 million each while 27 with minor injuries were gave Rs300,000 each. Similarly, Kh Imran Nazir presented cheques to 10 minor injured and three serious injured persons accordingly, Advisor to Chief Minister Kh Ahmed Hasaan, Lord Mayor Col (r) Mubasher Javed, members Punjab Assembly, MS Jinnah Hospital and concerned officers were also present. –Staff Reporter