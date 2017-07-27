LAHORE - A smart contingent of police presented salute to newly-appointed inspector general of police, Arif Nawaz Khan, as he arrived at the central police office on Wednesday morning.

The provincial police chief vowed to keep fighting terrorist groups saying that “elimination of terrorists” was on the top of his priorities. He said the security operations would be accelerated to bring the anti-state elements to justice.

Khan’s appointment comes only a day after a suicide bomber struck a group of police in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat area. Eight policemen were among 26 people who died in the third suicide bomb attack on law enforcement agencies this year in the metropolis. No less than 70 people were wounded in Monday’s terror strike claimed by an off-shoot of the Pakistani Taliban.

Police security is heightened across the province following the latest bombing in Lahore. Large police contingents are deployed at the entry and exit points of big cities to ensure thorough checking of vehicles, passengers, and their luggage.

In Lahore, police officers on Wednesday were seen holding security briefings with regard to deployment strategy, checkpoints, and patrolling. The divisional and sub-divisional police officers briefed their subordinates about the new security measures.

The security briefings were held at the Qaddafi stadium, Millat Park, Muslim Town, Wahdat Colony, Iqbal Town, Gulberg, Nawan Kot, and Shera Kot police stations. The officers also arranged briefings for the staff at the different police facilities in the city police division.

Sources familiar with the development told The Nation that the provincial police were directed to fully implement standard operating procedure (SOP) with regard to deployment and checking. “Our officers briefed Jawans about the prevailing threat situation. The force is being sensitised to face this threat in well manner,” a police officer told The Nation while requesting anonymity.

The police were also directed to stay alert at their duty points and take precautionary measures according to the standard operating procedure. “Police deployed at the entry and exit points of Lahore are put on their toes because of growing security threats,” the officer explained.

Armed patrolling involving Police Response Units, Dolphin Squads, and Quick Response Force has been intensified across the provincial metropolis as city reels from the latest bombing.

Arif Nawaz Khan, while talking to reporters, said that they police working would improve further in the days ahead. “We will do everything to boost the morale of the police force. And I assure you that the police further perform better in the future,” the police chief added.

According to a police spokesman, the IGP chaired the first meeting on law and order at the central police office after assuming the charge of new assignment on Wednesday. Senior police officers including Amjad Javed Saleemi, Ejaz Hussain Shah, Shoaib Dastigir, Faisal Shahkar, Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir, and Waseem Ahmad Khan Sial also attended the meeting besides others. On this occasion, the IGP said that the Punjab police would fight against anti-state elements with further zeal and enthusiasm by utilising all available resources.

He further directed the officers to encourage team work besides applying modern technology so that criminal elements and groups could be eliminated.

The IGP directed the officers to take immediate measures if they felt any further improvement in the police system with regard to facilitating the citizens. He also directed his department to take all necessary measures to boost the morale of police force so that the officers and jawans could show outstanding performance in the field.

Meanwhile, the police chief directed the regional and district police officers to solve the welfare cases of pertaining to the force without any further delay. Arif Nawaz also paid rich tributes to the police martyrs and said that the sacrifices of martyrs were the bacon of light for the force members.

ASHRAF JAVED