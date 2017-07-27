LAHORE - Citizens are facing the issue of massive overbilling despite high claims of the Ministry of Water and Power, as the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has continued to send inflated bills to its consumers.

A resident of Lahore Cantt has lodged a complaint against excessive billing (customer ID 7389383 and reference No.14115421294600U). In his application submitted to the Lesco chief Wajid Kazmi, Munawar Mir stated that he received the bill for June 2017 amounting to Rs60,3401, which is exaggerated while his average monthly bill of electricity is far less.

The consumer said that his electricity usage is very limited and he has not even using his air conditioner for the last many months as he had undergone spine surgery and doctors strictly advised him to avoid air-conditioning.

“l wonder how such exorbitant bill can be charged from a consumer whose power consumption is very limited,” he added.

Mir said he found that even some of his neighbours were consuming much more electricity than him, “their bills are comparatively much lesser than mine.”

He was of the view that corrupt lineman and meter reader have joined hands with the electricity thieves while law-abiding citizens are being charged excessively.

He has requested the Lesco chief to probe into this matter and address his grievances. “It will be much better if a surprise visit is made under the supervision of an honest officer in Street 2, CMA Colony, Cantt Lahore,” he demanded.

