LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that terrorists and their facilitators would be purged out of the country with the power of unity. The CM expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-N who called on him Wednesday.

“Pakistan belongs to all of us and we will work jointly for making it to move forward”, he added. He said terrorism, fanaticism and sectarianism were not the destiny of the people and such menaces had no place in Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Pakistanis are a brave nation and its sacrifices in war against terrorism were acknowledged everywhere, he added.

The commitment of Pakistani nation was even higher than the challenge of terrorism and the country would be made a heaven of peace by defeating the menace of terrorism at every cost.

He said that officers, jawans of Pak army and their children, police officers, jawans and members of other security agencies have rendered immortal sacrifices in the war against terrorism and added that the people have also shed their blood in this anti-terrorism crusade. The holy land is burning in the fire of terrorism for the last many decades and the facilitators siding with the cowards hitting the police officials and innocent citizens deserve exemplary punishment and no leniency can be given to them, he said. The terrorists targeting the innocent citizens were not even eligible to be called as humans and they were rather like savage beasts, he added.

He said that martyred persons sacrificing their lives in the war against terrorism cannot be retracted but the revenge of precious blood of these martyrs will be taken at every cost. He said that war against terrorism was the war of our survival. Thousands of Pakistanis have embraced martyrdom but this has not lessened the commitment of our nation against the terrorism, he said.

The CM said that it is not an ordinary warfare as it is the battle of our as well as that of coming generations’ survival. He added that the coward activities of the terrorists cannot weaken the strong commitment of Pakistani nation. Our enemies are conspiring against the motherland but the nation will never let the nefarious designs of the enemies succeed.

The nation has failed every attempt of creating unrest in the country with the power of unity and cohesion and no such conspiracy will be allowed to succeed in future as well. On one side, the enemies are conspiring to dent the solidarity of the country and on the other side some defeated political elements are creating hindrances against Pakistan which is fast moving on the road to prosperity. They are doing it to satiate their evil ego. It’s time to maintain unity instead of creating any disunity in the nation and we should think for the country and die for it because we all owe everything to Pakistan, he added.

