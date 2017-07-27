LAHORE - Punjabi Parchar, an organisation committed to the preservation and promotion of Punjabi language and culture, on Wednesday took out a rally to protest closure of the Sargodha University’s Department of Punjabi.

A large number of people, including students, teachers, members of civil society and others gathered outside the Lahore Press Club. They were holding placards against the varsity’s administration. Expressing deep anger, the participants also asked the university to repeal the decision.

Addressing the rally, Punjabi Parchar president Ahmed Raza Punjabi said that the government has not changed its policy towards Punjabi, a language of the soil and spoken by about 60 percent Pakistanis, despite the lapse of 75 years to independence. Ghazala Nizam Din, Jamil Paul, Hussain Majrooh, Muhammad Zubair, Shehzad Amar, Saeed Bhutto, Iqbal Qaiser and famous poet Baba Nijmi were also present on the occasion.

All eyes on SC, says Shujaat

Lahore - Pakistan Muslim League-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain has said the Supreme Court verdict in Panama case will determine the future of Pakistan.

“Either corrupt and Sicilian-mafia will rule over the people of Pakistan or the Supreme Court will give roadmap for 20 crore people who want to get rid of corrupt politicians,” the former prime minister said in a statement issued on Wednesday. Shujaat alleged the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has tasked some retired officers and intellectuals for forestalling the PM’s disqualification. “Sharif family has opened the mouths of their treasure chest for this purpose but even their (Sharifs) wealth will not be able to save themselves from accountability in future,” he added. The PML-Q leader said that the entire nation was looking up to the apex court because future of Pakistan depends on its verdict.

NPT remembers Dr Nizami

LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust officebearers visited the grave of Dr Majid Nizami, the former NPT chairman and Nawa-i-Waqt Group editor-in-chief, on his third death anniversary.

They laid wreath on his grave and offer prayers for the departed soul. Senior journalists Saeed Aasi and Jamil Athar, labour leader Khurshid Ahmed, Inamur Rehman Gilani, Hafiz Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Bakhsh Karmi and NPT secretary Shahid Rasheed were among the prominent ones.

Presidential system demanded

LAHORE - Chief Organizer of Jinnah Muslim League, Azad bin Haider advocate has called for enforcing presidential style of government in the country.

Addressing the media at the LPC on Wednesday, Haider said the Parliamentary form of governance has badly failed in Pakistan as over the last 70 history, the country suffered the loss of East Pakistan, got martial laws imposed and found the hard working people being robbed of their money by corrupt politicians.

Before and after partition, he added, a total of 75 per cent area has been lost which otherwise would have been a part of this country.

“Our enemies, including India, America, and Israel, have created nexus to destroy rest of the country,” he said while stressing the need of the bringing French style presidential form of governance in the country as the current system has promoted horse-trading, favouritism and political chaos.

Azad also emphasised education revolution in the country for the sake of bringing up well aware and learned leadership,. He further said that the Qauid-e-Azam also favoured the presidential system in his speech delivered on July 10, 1947.