LAHORE - The Olomopolo media will stage ‘Umro Ayyar ’ at at the Alhamra cultural complex on July 29.

The story of the play revolves around a man with a mission, accompanied by his young friend, Shehzadi Darakhshaan. Equipped with his magic satchel, Zambeel, Umro Ayyar goes on an adventure across legends from the subcontinent. It is a challenging and fantastic journey of Umra Ayyar who must save Shehzada Amar and thwart the plans of Afra Sayaab, with his friend, Princess Darakhshaan.

The production is a devised performance with children from the OLO Summer Camp Tracing Roots and will go back to the pages of old Urdu stories to bring a spectacular and wondrous performance filled with classic magic realism, music and action. Families are encouraged to come to the show, entry for the performance is free of charge.



OUR STAFF REPORTER