LAHORE - World Punjabi Congress Chairman Fakhar Zaman has returned to the country after having consultations in different European countries to organise international peace conferences in the continent, which will culminate in a splendid world conference on “literature and peace” in Lahore later this year.

Zaman held long discussions on the details of these conferences in Stockholm. Renowned Swedish poet and intellectual Peter Currman, peace activist Karin Perers, and eminent journalists Maud & Goran Lindbla participated in the meetings wherein it was decided that first conference on peace will be held in Sweden.

The next conferences, Zaman said, will be held in Germany, under the sponsorship of Professor Gino Leineweber, Dr. Dalia and Uwe Friesel.

Another conference on the same theme will be held in Denmark by Nasar Sheikh and Huma Sheikh. International Sufi Council in Austria chairman Denis Mete and WPC Austria President MA Butt have agreed to organise a peace conference as per decision taken in Stockholm high level meeting.

Another conference will be organised in The Netherlands by WPC President Asad Mufti. All these conferences will be held by the end of this year.

The culminating four days conference will take place in Lahore under the main theme, “Literature and Peace”. Fakhar Zaman said that about sixty delegates from abroad and two hundred from within Pakistan will attend this high profile international moot.

He further said that during conference days, a big musical festival will be arranged along with secreening of Sufi documentaries besides painting and book exhibitions.

This is the first phase of international peace conferences which will be followed by conferences in India, Norway, UK, Canada and USA, he concluded.

Since its inception in 1986, WPC has organised twenty five international conferences on literature, languages and peace in 20 countries of the world.

