LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reviewed the progress on different projects related to modern and quality medical facilities in the province.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that it is the right of common man to have quality medical facilities at hospitals.

He added that Pakistan’s first Hepatitis Filter Clinic has started providing medical facilities to the patients and similar projects will also be set up in other cities of the province where, in addition to hepatitis diagnosis and medical facilities, vaccination facility will also be provided.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to give final shape to the plan for setting up of Hepatitis Filter Clinics in other cities so that this important program may be initiated as soon as possible. Also, during the meeting, an approval was given for purchase of ultrasound machines for basic health centers of the province.

While he hinted at appointment of new lady health visitors, the CM directed the authorirties to prepare framework for increase in grants-in-aid for private hospitals and to establish a committee in this regard.

“In order to provide quality medical facilities to common man, private hospitals have to play their part and collaborate with government. For serving the dismal humanity, we have to abandon the traditional outdated system,” he added.

Shehbaz further informed that the Punjab government has decided to extend the scope of Health Insurance Programme to the whole province. “Billion of rupees will be spent on extending the scope of Health Insurance Program but these are not expenditures and in fact investment for the provision of modern medical facilities to the common man.”

Provincial ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Ayesha Ghous Pasha, adviser Umer Saif, chief secretary, P&D chairman, secretaries of the concerning departments, medical experts and other high officials were also present on the occasion whereas the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education secretary took part in the meeting via video link from Karachi.

SHEHBAZ MEETS TURKISH HEALTH EXPERTS

Meanwhile, a high-level delegation from Turkish Health Ministry called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The delegation led by Selami Kilic, Managing Director for International Health Policies, congratulated the chief minister on Pakistan Day and expressed their feelings that they share every joy of Pakistani people. They said they celebrated Pakistan Day as ‘health week’ and they were really happy by serving Pakistani brothers and sisters.

Selami Kilic told the CM that Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh is a gift for people of southern Punjab.

“Pakistan is our second home and for improvement in the health sector our team is collaborating with the Punjab government,” the delegation members added.

Expert doctor from Turkish Health Ministry Dr Hasan Cagil and other renowned doctors were also included in the delegation.

Shehbaz Sharif told them that Pakistan and Turkey have strong brotherhood relations and hearts of people from both the countries beat together.

He appreciated the cooperation and assistance from Turkish Health Ministry experts and doctors for improving the healthcare system in the province. “It is our mission to improve the health care system to the extent that it must come up to the expectations of the people and we are very much thankful to our brother country Turkey for their cooperation in improving the healthcare system.”

DISCUSSING CPEC WITH

PLANNING MINISTER

Separately, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms Ahsan Iqbal called on CM Shehbaz and exchanged words on the progress of different development projects particularly China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project.

The CM, on the occasion, said that the CPEC has laid the foundation of Pakistan’s fast-track progress and development. “CPEC is a game-changer and once completed it will change the destiny of entire region,” he added.

He further said that including China, we find no example in the history on fast-track work on such kind of project. “The quality and speed of CPEC projects is exemplary. We have no example in the world on fast-track work that is being done in Sahiwal Coal Power Plant.”

He also said that CPEC has opened the doors of foreign investment in the country and this mega investment has also paved the way for innumerable job opportunities in the country. “CPEC will also play an important role in eliminating terrorism, extremism and reducing poverty from the region,” he hoped.