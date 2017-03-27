PR LAHORE - National Highways & Motorway Police Inspector General Shaukat Hayat has stressed upon the officers of Motorway Police to behave with the commuters with great respect and courtesy.

He was addressing police officers Darbar in N-5 Central Zone at Okara and Khanewal. DIG Central Zone Mirza Faran Baig, SSP N-5 C-I Masroor Aalam Kolachi , SSP Ghulam Jaffer , Sector Commander Abdul Khalil and police officers were also present on the occasion. He said that rule of law be ensured in all respects and no discrimination is made because of any rank or respect. He said that every road user must be given equal respect while dealings on Motorways and on Highways.

Shaukat Hayat said that motorway police is a department which is pride example of its professionalism and public service policies. IG further said that best work can only be done with purity of intentions. NH&MP is service oriented force and provision of prompt help to the distressed road users is the hallmark of the department.

He warned all the officers that no complaint of misbehaver or high-handedness would be tolerated in any condition. He stressed upon the officers to take great care of the road users in distress, as the provision of help, their counseling and guidance to the road users is the hallmark of Motorway Police.

He stressed upon the officers that lane discipline must be enforced in all conditions on highways and on motorways. IG also listened to the problems faced by the officers and issued necessary instructions to redress their grievances.