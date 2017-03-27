LAHORE - Chairman Bhutto Legacy Foundation Bashir Riaz visited Munnoo Bhai at Punjab Institute of Cardiology to inquire about his health on behalf of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto. Bashir Riaz also presented him a bouquet and a memorable picture showing Munnoo Bhai with the former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto at the Prime Minister House.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 27-Mar-2017 here.
PPP leaders visit ailing Munnoo Bhai
