LAHORE - The entire PTI leadership yesterday celebrated the victory of its candidate Naseem Zehra in a bye-election held in ward no-6 of Lahore cantonment.

PTI Chief Imran Khan, Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Secretary General Jehangir Tareen have congratulated the lady who has been elected councilor from the said ward in the bye-election defeating a PML-N candidate.

After announcement of the results, local PTI leaders danced to the tune of the drum and distributed sweets to mark the victory.

They said that Lahore had now become the citadel of the PTI.