LAHORE - The Jamaat-e-Islami, PML-Q and Pakistan Awami Tehreek have termed the federal budget anti-poor and jugglery of words.

The chiefs of the three parties said in separate statement that the begging bowl in hand of PML-N will turn into cauldron after implementation of the 2017-2018 budget. F

“Finance minister has the reputation of building castles in the air and all the figures projected by him are needed to be verified,” said PAT chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri. He said the farmer-friendly government beat farmers before announcing the budget. He questioned the government claim of economic stability when there was an increase of over Rs6,000 billion in foreign debts and unemployment, reduction in direct foreign investment, exports, and health and education facilities. He said the elite culture led to increase in corruption, terrorism and off-shore business culture. He said there is no policy announced in the budget to bring back the laundered money from foreign and Swiss banks. Qadri said that the government had not provided relief to farmers under pressure from global financial institutions and money being made in the name of ending loadshedding. He said the Tehreek will give a detailed reaction to the budget soon.

JI chief Sirajul Haq said there was a price-hike of edibles after every budget but this time their prices increased before the budget. He said the nation holding a begging bowl can’t be respected by the world, adding every Pakistani child was under foreign debt. He said money meant for education and health sectors was being spent on building motorways and roads, saying the government is bent upon in crushing the poor.

PML-Q senior leader Chaudhary Parvez Elahi termed budget anti-people, saying the government instead of providing relief to poor was continuously giving pains to all segments of the society. Increase in salary and pension of government servants was very low as compared to price hike, he said. Parvez said Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar should stop pleasing Indian farmers. He said Kissan packages were mere a propaganda which had been reduced to patwari packages. Condemning oppression and violence on peaceful farmers protesting for solution of their problems and rights on budget day in Islamabad, he said peaceful protest was right of everyone but the rulers were dead drunk in power. There was no justification for brutal violence on farmers and their arrests, he said. Former Punjab CM said bearing farmers, who are backbone of the national economy, the rulers had once again proved that government was enemy of the agriculturists. He said Nawaz Sharif has only one motto which is “Modi friendship.”