LAHORE - Chief traffic officer SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmad Friday said that at least 1,300 traffic wardens would be deployed across the metropolis to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the holy month of Ramazan. The officer also announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the best officers during the holy month.

The CTO approved the traffic management plan for the holy month while presiding over a meeting at the Qurban Lines police headquarters on Friday. Several senior traffic wardens and patrolling officers were also present on this occasion.

According to a police spokesman, it was decided in the meeting that traffic police department would utilize all available resources to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic on the city roads particularly before Iftaar timing. The chief traffic officer, on this occasion, made it clear that there would be zero-tolerance in case traffic mess during the peak hours. He ordered the officers to deploy additional police at busy roads and crossings to help road users reach their destination on time. As per the traffic control plan, at least 1300 traffic wardens in addition to dozens of patrolling officers would perform duties during the holy month of Ramazan. The traffic officers and wardens are being deployed at mosques, Ramazan Bazaars and markets during Sehri and Iftari timings. The traffic police department has divided the city traffic sectors into A, B and C-categories with regard to deployment of the force. SSP Rai Ijaz further informed the meeting that at least 31 Ramadan Bazaars would be set up across the provincial metropolis where more than 150 wardens would be deputed to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Also, over 100 patrolling officers will also patrol around the Ramadan Bazaars. The officer warned that strict action would be taken against encroachers, beggars, and those found violating traffic laws during Iftari timings. “For the convenience of citizens, seven special response units have been set up to tackle traffic congestion during Iftari timings,” he added.

Meanwhile, the CTO also issued special welfare plan to provide proper food to the traffic officers at duty their points. He further said that traffic plan for leading markets was chalked out after consultation with the presidents of all markets to ensure proper parking-lots and to punish the encroachers. He said that special instructions had already been issued to all the SPs, DSPs and Sector In-charges to take action against encroachments and beggars without any discrimination.