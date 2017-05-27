LAHORE - Overseas Pakistanis praised Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for fast completion of development projects in the province.

A delegation of Pakistan-origin European national during a meeting with chief minister on Friday congratulated him on the completion of first unit of 1320 megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power Project in a record time. They also commended the establishment of Overseas Pakistanis Commission by the Punjab government. The Punjab under the CM Shehbaz Sharif is now a developed and prosperous province, they said.

“Punjab Speed is in fact Shehbaz Speed,” they said adding that the CM set new standards of transparency and quality. The delegation also congratulated the chief minister on successful holding of two-day international business seminar in Lahore. The chief minister told the delegation that overseas Pakistanis are great ambassadors of the country who have command a respectable place in the country of their resident through hard work and commitment. He also highlighted the role Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab in addressing problems of expatriate Pakistanis and announced expanding scope commission’s work so that the problems of overseas Pakistanis could be solved as soon as possible.

He said that OPCP has been set up to provide protection to business and properties of overseas Pakistanis because the protection of hard earned money of the great ambassadors of Pakistan is the responsibility of the government, which will be fulfilled properly.

The chief minister said that Pakistan is going to get rid of crises inherited by the PML-N government after 2013 election. He specially mentioned about steps taken for the eradication of terrorism and energy crisis which he said, have proved fruitful. Similarly, due to the unity between political and military leadership, wonderful achievements have been secured in war against terrorism.

He said that 1320 megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power Project has been completed in a record period of 22 months; and the completion of this project has broken the world as well as Chinese records. He said that every project of the PML-N government is proof of transparency, honesty and hard work. He observed that the role of expatriate is very important in the development and prosperity of the country and vowed to make Pakistan a great country with the strength of unity.

DISPLEASES OVER POOR

HEALTH FACILITIES

During a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital, Chiniot, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his displeasure over partial functioning of the cardiac unit at the hospital and reprimanded the officials over the same.

He inquired after the patients in wards and gained information about the provision of healthcare facilities and free medicines from them. The chief minister warned that hospital administration no excuse would be accepted about complaints of the patients. He said that he has made commitment to provide quality healthcare facilities to the poor, and added that healthcare facilities are being inspected, as like other initiatives, by him. The chief minister talked with doctors, nurses and paramedics and asked them to work with the spirit of service to the ailing humanity. He said it is the requirement of your job that patients be treated respectfully, and they should be provided with best healthcare facilities. The chief minister visited different sections of the hospital and inspected the quality of cleanliness arrangements, provision of medicines and other facilities of healthcare.

CONDEMNS MANCHESTER

ATTACK

Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Home Secretary of the United Kingdom Amber Rudd and condemned the Manchester attack which claimed 22 lives. He expressed sympathies and condolences over the loss of precious lives.

The chief minister offered condolences to the heirs of the persons died in this incident and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan and other countries of the world are deeply saddened over this attack and added that sympathies of people of Pakistan and Punjab are with the British government and its peoples. We stand with the UK government and the people in this hour of pain, he added.

He said that innocent people have been made target of terrorism in the Manchester attack, and we deeply sympathize with the bereaved families of the deceased persons. The more you condemn this incident of terrorism, the less it would be, concluded the chief minister.