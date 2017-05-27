LAHORE - Lack of interest on the part of legislators in the Punjab Assembly proceedings resulted in adjournment of the session without completion of agenda on the second day Friday.

PTI’s Dr Murad Ras pointed to quorum when the proceeding lasted for 120 minutes. As the quorum remained incomplete despite ringing bells for 15 minutes, the Speaker adjourned the session till Monday at 11am.

Opposition Leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed demanded ending loadshedding during the holy month of fasting.

Minister Industries Sh Allauddin could not respond to a single question due to absence of all the movers.

Earlier, session started 50 minutes beyond scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair. Only one legislator, that too from the Opposition, was present in the House at the start of session.

The attendance, however, improved gradually. Though more than 150 legislators marked attendance to get perks and privileges, most of them come to the House for a brief period and some of them even did not bother to become part of the proceedings.

During Question Hour, Minister Prisons Ahmed Yar Hiraj said that the government would set up four new jails in the province. He said that all vacant slots of doctors at jails would be filled within three months.

He said that the government was introducing vocational training along with computer courses for jail inmates.

He said that there were proper medical facilities for pregnant prisoners at

all the jails.

The House was informed that government has initiated different project with the collaboration of Benazir Income Support Program, Allama Iqbal open University, Lahore University and Sargodha University.

PTI’s Dr Murad Ras drew the attention of the chair towards incomplete quorum. The Speaker directed ringing bells first for five minutes and later for 15 minutes.

As the quorum remained incomplete, the chair adjourned the session till

Monday at 11am.

The current session aimed at completing the mandatory 100 days of the proceedings. With the exception of proceedings on last Wednesday when the treasury was determined to carryout legislation, quorum remained the biggest issue on all other days.