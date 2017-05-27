LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Friday accepted unconditional apology of a lawyer over manhandling an additional district & sessions judge. A full bench headed by Justice Atir Mehmood took up the matter. The bench ordered Punjab Bar Council to restore his practicing licence. However, the bench referred the case of Mehar Ahsan and Inam Afridi to Punjab Bar Council for action. All three lawyers were accused of manhandling with an additional district and sessions judge. Islampura police booked the three lawyers under terrorism and other criminal charges on the complaint of additional district & sessions judge Irfan Anjum.

The lawyers, according to police, got infuriated with the judge during arguments on a case, also chased him to his retiring room and manhandled him.

They also ransacked the furniture of the court, said the police.