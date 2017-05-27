LAHORE - Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq has directed ensuring timely completion of development projects.

Chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Health Reforms at Civil Secretariat on Friday, he directed regular monitoring of work on the projects. Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmad Kh, Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare Dr Sajjad Chuhan, Additional Secretary Health Development Zaheer Abbas Malik, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, former Vice Chancellor KEMU Prof Faisal Masood, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Rashid Zia, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr Sohail Saqlain, Principal SIMS Prof Hamid Mehmood Butt attended the meeting. Principals of Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan Medical Colleges participated in the meeting through video link.

The meeting discussed the issue of HVAC system of Jinnah Hospital. The meeting reviewed the efforts and steps taken for the prevention and treatment of diabetes from the platform of Punjab Diabetic Forum at Services Hospital. The meeting was informed that Rs515 million out of allocated Rs895 million have been spent on construction of Sahiwal Medical College. Moreover, technical survey and other procedures were underway for installation of HVAC system. Similarly, construction of 500-bed Gujranwala teaching hospital was also underway. Moreover, 85 percent civil work of Dera Ghazi Khan teaching hospital has been completed.

The meeting also reviewed the pace of work on the construction/setting up of 150-bed cardiac unit of Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur. The meeting was informed that installation of chiller in ICU was in progress, whereas all the equipments have been reached.

­It was informed that the construction of building at a cost of Rs1.5 billion have been completed and finishing work was being done.