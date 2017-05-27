LAHORE - Punjab Inspector General of Police Usman Khatak Friday said that the provincial police would provide security cover to at least 33839 mosques and 2296 Imambargahs in the holy month of Ramazan.

The provincial police chief also directed the field officers to personally devise security plan for Ramazan in their respective districts.

He further said that field officers should make sure checking of hotels, inns, and guesthouses on a daily basis.

The IGP stated this while chairing a video-link RPOs and DPOs conference held at central police office on Friday. Additional-IGP Mohsin Hassan Butt, Ijaz Hassan Shah, DIG Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir, were also present on this occasion besides others.

During the meeting, the IGP was also given briefing regarding the Ramazan security plan. According to the plan, at least 83,824 policemen and 45,944 volunteers would be deployed on security duty of 33839 Masajids and 2296 Imambargahs across the Punjab province. Similarly, at least 1713 walkthrough gates and 20249 metal detectors will also be used to ensure fool proof security.

Meanwhile, the IGP directed the field officers that all vehicles must be searched at the entry and exit points of all districts and combing and search operations particularly in sensitive areas should be conducted regularly.

About the security of banks, the IGP said that police should ensure strict implementation of SOPs issued to banks and action should be taken against bank administration who failed to implement the standard operating procedure.