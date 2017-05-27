LAHORE - A woman told the Lahore High Court Friday that she was sold for Rs165,000 and a motorcycle.

Amina Nargis told the court of Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi that her relative Sakeena Bibi sold her to Raza Hussnain, a resident of Burewala. She alleged Sakeena also got stamped her thumbs on divorce papers. The court was hearing the petition of her husband Ali Raza who sought directives to the police concerned to secure her recovery. During the proceedings Amina alleged she was taken by Sakeena to her home as a ‘gesture of sympathy’ after she had a dispute with her hubby, and later she did the crime.

DIG Police Haider Ashraf, who was present in the court, was directed to constitute a committee to dig in. The court also directed the Services Hospital MS to conduct medical examination to asses her age and put off the proceedings for a week.

Verdict reserved

A division bench reserved verdict on appeals challenging a single bench’s decision about relocation of sugar mills, said to be owned by close relatives of Sharif family.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and comprising Justice Shujat Ali Khan, heard the case. Both sides concluded their arguments after which the court reserved the verdict. During the proceedings, Aitzaz Ahsan, the counsel of Jahangir Khan Tareen, contended that shifting of sugar mills to a banned area was equal to establishing a new one. He said the sugar mills badly damaged the crop of cotton in South Punjab.

The counsel of the sugar mills said that the ban on establishment of new sugar mills does not require permission for shifting of sugar mills. They said that the petitions filed by the petitioners were politically motivated and had nothing to do with the reality. Punjab government’s lawyer said that the policy was not made for any specific group; it was made after “deep deliberation and consultation of department concerned”. After hearing both sides, the bench reserved verdict on the case.

A LHC single bench last year in October stopped close relatives of the Sharif family from shifting five of their sugar mills to new locations. Justice Ayesha A Malik of the Lahore High Court passed the order on the petition of PTI’s leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, who owns Indus Sugar Mills and RYK Sugar Mills.

Argument sought

The Lahore High Court sought arguments on maintainability of a petition seeking removal of a judge named in Panama leaks for establishing an offshore company.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up the petition filed by Sajan Gulzar against LHC Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan.

The petitioner submitted that International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), commonly known as Panama leaks, released documents showing Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan as resident of Sharjah, UAE The petitioner said that the judge was also shown as shareholder of an offshore company registered in Bahamas from feb 25, 2002 to Oct 11, 2011.

He submitted that Justice Khan took oath as judge on Feb 20, 2010 and thus, being a judge, he could not enter into any business transaction or be part of any company or business entity. The judge was bound to disclose of his shareholding in the offshore company but he failed to fulfill his legal, moral and ethical obligation, the petitioner said. He contended that he had lost justification to remain as judge under Article 209 of the Constitution. He prayed the court to order Supreme Judicial Council to remove Justice Khan from the office for violating code of conduct made for judges of the superior courts.

The Chief Justice directed the petitioner to come up with more arguments on maintainability of a petition and adjourned the hearing until May 29