LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Tuesday deferred until Oct 9 hearing of a contempt petition against Punjab government for not complying with the court orders about issuance of Model Town inquiry report.

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi passed the order on request of the petitioner’s counsel that a full bench had been made to hear a government’s appeal against the decision and it had started day to day hearing. The counsel requested the court to put the hearing of the petition till the verdict of the full bench.

Twenty victim families of Model Town incident had moved the contempt petition against Punjab Home Secretary Azam Suleman Khan for not handing them over Justice Baqir Ali Najafi commission report on Model Town incident. The petitioners’ counsel pointed out that an application was also filed to the home secretary for the provision of the report in light of the court’s order but he at the behest of the ruling PML-N was reluctant to implement the order.

He told the court that the single bench on September 21 had ordered the home secretary to immediately provide a copy of the report to the aggrieved persons for their consumption without fail.

He submitted that the home secretary by not releasing the Model Town inquiry report committed contempt of the court and liable to be punished under Contempt of Court ordinance 2003 and Article 204 of the Constitution.