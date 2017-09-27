Lahore: Giving an impression that the appeal of Punjab Government against an LHC single-bench order on Justice Baqir Ali Najafi report has been rejected is “an attempt to affect the process of law”, a spokesman said on Tuesday. Negating the impression that appeal has been rejected in Model Town case, the spokesman said that the case is under process in the honourable court. “There is no mention of opening or rejection of the case in the decision,” he added.The spokesman further said that propaganda beyond facts is equal to damaging the needs of the justice and it disturbs the efforts for justice and it is also a categorical negation of journalistic and judicial norms. –NNI