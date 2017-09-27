LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said this is high time to shatter the darkness, which has been prevailing in the country for the last many years.

The continued hard work of the PML-N government has borne fruit and it is the result of government’s efforts that thousands of megawatts of electricity have been added to the system, he said. As a result, he said, loadshedding has mostly been reined in throughout the country. The Sahiwal Coal Power Plant is producing 1320MW electricity, while 400MW solar projects at the Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, Bahawalpur, have been completed. He said the Punjab government had decided to set up a new gas power plant of 1200MW capacity to meet energy needs. Gas-based projects will provide cheap electricity to people, he said.

The chief minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in London. He said that a new history of hard work, honesty, transparency and dedication had been written with regard to progress on energy projects in the country. A hefty amount of Rs168 billion has been saved from 3,600 megawatt gas-based projects and credit for these savings goes to the PML-N government, he said.

“There is no example of such savings in development projects in the history of the country. The energy projects are harbingers of development and prosperity as millions of people will benefit from them,” he said. The chief minister said that due to criminal negligence of the past rulers the country plunged into darkness. “The past rulers usurped the national resources, but paid no attention to the energy crisis. The looters of national resources made the country bankrupt and ruined the economy. One group plunged the country into darkness while the other group created hindrances in the efforts aimed at removal of darkness from the country. The elements involved in enhancing problems of people will be answerable to the court of the people,” he said.

Shehbaz said that China had invested billions of dollars in Pakistan and 36 billion dollars in energy projects. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor had opened doors for foreign investment in Pakistan and this economic initiative would benefit all countries of the region. He said that economic policies of the PML-N government had strengthened the national economy and vowed that the journey of development and prosperity would be accelerated.

MESSAGE ON TOURISM DAY

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that promotion of tourism-related activities helps strengthen the national economy and move the country to progress and prosperity.

In his message on the International Day of Tourism, the chief minister said there was a tremendous potential of growth and progress in the tourism sector in Pakistan. New opportunities of employment and income can be created by promoting tourism at the grassroots. He said the purpose of celebrating the International Day of Tourism was to promote tourism, search new tourist spots, preserve heritage and provide basic facilities to tourists in various areas. He said that Pakistan was on the list of countries, which were rich in natural beauty. It offered opportunities of religious tourism and historical monuments, he said.

“Pakistan is a country, which is full of natural beauty. It has been a centre of cultures and ancient civilisations for long. Pakistan provides unique opportunities to tourists from across the globe to enjoy world’s most beautiful natural sceneries and tourism of age-old human civilizations,” he said. The chief minister said that effective measures had been adopted by the government to develop tourist spots besides promotion of tourism. Every sort of resources will be materialised to make this sector an active part of the national economy so that it can be exploited in larger interest of the country, he said.