LAHORE: Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq has said a draft bill for compulsory pre-marriage blood screening of couples for Thalasemia would be shared with all the stakeholders before presenting before the provincial legislator.

Chairing a meeting to review performance of Thalasemia Prevention and Treatment Program at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday, he said that religious scholars, members from civil society, medical professionals and other important personalities from different segments of the society would be consulted before important legislation. SH&ME Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah, Special Secretary Dr Sajid Chohan, PTPP Project Director Dr Shabnam Bashir, Deputy Secretary Health (Tech) Dr Mohsin and other senior officers attended the meeting. Kh Salman Rafiq stressed the need of a comprehensive awareness campaign about measures to prevent the hereditary disease. Sharing that survival of Thalasemia children was difficult, Dr Shabnam Bashir said that transfusion every month for whole life was painful and expensive. She said that many Islamic countries have made legislation for mandatory pre-marriage blood screen of intending couples to control the disease and this experience proved successful. –Staff Reporter