PFA bans infant formula marketing

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed a complete ban on marketing and free sampling of infant formula ‘milk’ in hospitals. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by DG Noorul Amin Mengal, with Formula Milk Association office bearers held at PFA headquarters on Tuesday. The food authority will set infant formula’s ingredients and standards, according to a statement, which must be approved from PFA Scientific Panel. “Nutrition of children is our first priority because they are future of Pakistan,” the director-general said, adding that he hoped that multinational companies will meet the intentional standards and follow rules and regulations. “Formula milk is not a substitute for mother’s milk,” Mengal stated. He directed formula milk manufactures for labelling in Urdu language on the all imported products by following country’s laws. –Staff Reporter

NPT special sitting tomorrow

The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) will organise a special sitting regarding Muharram tomorrow (Thursday) at the Pakistan Movement Workers Trust. NPT chairman Rafique Tarar will preside over the sitting, titled ‘Islam zinda hota hai har Karbala k baad’, while noted scholar Aniq Ahmad will be the key speaker. –Staff Reporter

Americans assured of foolproof security

A delegation of the US officials, led by Consul General Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau, called on the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Maj (r) Azam Suleman on Tuesday. The consul general talked about security concerns of the American citizens working in Pakistan. The secretary assured the delegation that the Punjab government would ensure foolproof security for the foreigners. –Staff Reporter

Eugene Garfield award for ITU scientist

Pakistani scientist Dr Saeedul Hassan, the director of ITU Scientometrics Lab and a permanent faculty member at Punjab’s Information Technology University (ITU), has been decorated with Global Eugene Garfield Award for Innovation in Citation Analysis. Dr Hassan’s research applies advanced computer-science techniques to scholarly communication data such as Scopus, Web of Science citation indexes and social media data sets. In important work studying the semantic context of scholarly knowledge flows to be presented later this year at ISSI 2017 in China, the research work applies machine-learning techniques to classify citation context of a full-text corpus, an important and active area for scientometricians. –Staff Reporter

Dr Hassan applied his scientometric expertise to contribute to national-level analyses of research excellence and international collaboration, including in the Middle East, an emerging scientific region. Additionally, he is working to bolster bibliometric and scientometric researchers in Pakistan. “As the caretakers of Dr Garfield’s legacy, we are excited to see the creative and important work that you and other early career scientists are doing with the Web of Science and other scientometric data sets. I hope that this recognition provides some important support to your efforts to build a strong scientometrics community in Pakistan”, said by Prof Joshua Schnell, Director, Scientific and Academic Research, Clarivate Analytics [formerly the Intellectual Property and Science business of Thomson Reuters].