LAHORE - The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed concerns on recommendations of a committee of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) for allowing private institution increase fresh admission in MBBS and BDS.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the PMA office bearers said that the federal government and Association of Private Medical and Dental Institutions have influenced the PMDC to make such unique recommendations. According to these recommendations, the tuition fee will be increased from Rs642,000 to Rs800,000.

The board has recommended that the candidates will have to deposit fee for five-year programme in the form of post-dated cheques which according to PMA statement was unprecedented.

“The PMDC should be made independent, autonomous and powerful body to improve the deteriorating standards of medical education in Pakistan,” the Association has demanded.

6 senior registrars made

assistant professors

The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education has promoted six Senior Registrars as Assistant Professors.

According to the notification issued on Tuesday, Dr Raheel Tahir, Dr Zahid Rafique, Dr Iram Iqbal Amir, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Misbah Durrani and Dr Shahzad Karim Bhatti have been promoted as APs.