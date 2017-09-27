LAHORE - Encouraged by its candidate’s good performance in NA-120’s by-election, the Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan has decided to field its candidate in upcoming by-election in Peshawar’s NA-04 constituency.

At a meeting in Lahore on Tuesday, the TLP leadership fielded Party’s Peshawar-chapter amir Dr Muhammad Shafiq Ameeni as candidate to contest the by-election against mainstream political parties.

TLP’s Sheikh Azhar Hussain Rizvi had bagged 7,130 votes in by-election of NA-120 and stood at third among the candidates of other political parties. The party’s head, Khadim Hussain Rizvi presided over the meeting while its central leader Pir Afzal Qadri took part as special guest. Amirs of various zones were also present there in the meeting that held at the library of the seminary of Khadim Hussain - which is also the party office.

The TLP leadership decided that they would field candidates in all coming elections and would fully participate in next general elections of 2018. It has also formed its women wing.

“Scrutiny process has begun and very soon the party will give tickets to its workers for next general elections,” said a release issued by the party on Tuesday night. It said that the party leaders vowed to use all available sources to enforce Sharia as the state law and would not indulge in any effort to divide votes of other parties. They also decided to cancel ‘All Pakistan Labaik Ya-Rasoolallah conference’ which was to be held on Oct 21 at Minar-i-Pakistan due to upcoming by-election of NA-04, it said. The announcement of conference would be made after the by-election.

The party leaders also made five-member election board of the party and decided that they would not allow Pakistan to be a ‘secular state’.

They also strongly condemned Indian atrocities from across the board in bordering areas, and paid tribute to Arsalan Alam, a newly martyred officer of the army in Khyber Agency. The leaders also condemned ‘ISIS flag’ on Islamabad Expressway and held that it was the result of failed internal and external policies.