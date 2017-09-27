LAHORE: The counter terrorism operatives Tuesday claimed to have arrested two members of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan during a successful operation in Lahore. A CTD spokesman said the raid was conducted on the basis on actionable intelligence in Lahore’s Sabzazar.

The suspects were named by police as Tawakal Khan and Adam Khan. The Lahore CTD team also seized hand-grenades and explosives from their possession. The spokesman claimed that a “terrorism plan (has been) defeated in Lahore. “They were preparing to launch an attack on worship places in the coming days,” he added. –Staff Reporter