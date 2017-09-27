Lahore: The World Bank has commended the Land Record Computerization Project of the Punjab government and termed it as worth following initiative for other countries.

The WB-Asia released a report about LRCP on its Twitter account in which it stated that the land record of more than 55 million land owners in villages has been computerized in a short span of five years in Punjab province of Pakistan. "This matter is worth following and a commendable example for rest of the countries of the world." So far, the land record of 30 percent owners has been digitalized across the globe but the computerization of record of all the rural lands in the Punjab is a remarkable achievement, the WB report added. Punjab has emerged as a role model with regard to land record computerization. Director for Land and Water Division of Food Agriculture Organization Eduardo Mansur has said that land record computerisation is a durable process for sustained development. He termed the Punjab Land Record Computerization Project as an important milestone towards achieving the targets of sustainable development goals 2030.–NNI

According to the Twitter report, before the launch of land record computerisation, one had to wait for many weeks to get the ownership deed. But due to the land record computerisation, now the ownership deed can be obtained in just 50 minutes.