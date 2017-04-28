LAHORE - Two men were killed while another wounded seriously in road mishaps which took place in different parts of the city on Thursday, rescue workers said.

A motorcyclist died on the spot and another wounded critically when their bikes bumped into each other on the flyover on the Raiwind Road early yesterday.

Police reached the spot and removed the body to the morgue. His identity was yet to be ascertained.

The other rider was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

In another incident, a 28-year-old man died when a bus smashed into his motorcycle in Ghaziabad area. Police identified the deceased as Zeeshan. The bus driver fled instantly. The police were investigating the incident.